It's been a 'mixed bag', but most Canadian schools have kept students in class

Almost universally, government and educational leaders have lauded teachers during this pandemic, many of whom have carried much of the burden for making sure students are safe, happy and still learning.

Armed with a face shield and mask and a seemingly unshakable spirit, Andrea O'Donnell organizes and cleans her kindergarten class at St. Francis of Assisi. She admits she herself was skeptical the safety protocols would work well enough to keep schools open.

"How am I going to do this? How am I going keep those masks on all those little 4 and 5-year-olds? How are they going to be able to physically distance?" she says adding, "And then I thought, you know, we teach these kids, you know, I'm competent, capable. Yes, we can do it. And yes, we have done it."

O'Donnell says her classroom, her school and her school board are "living proof" that keeping kids learning in person can be done and she adds, there are good reasons to try.

"Am I worried about getting Covid? Yeah," she says, "I'd much rather be in the classroom. You know, I was really happy when we were allowed to come back. Just to see their faces again, it just, it just brings so much more joy to be with them."