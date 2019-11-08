Ivanka Trump rejects notion family profits from presidency

"The whistleblower shouldn't be a substantive part of the conversation," she told AP, saying the person "did not have firsthand information."

She said the individual's identity is not "particularly relevant" to her, "aside from what the motivation behind all of this was."

She noted that the whistleblower was not among administration officials who heard the president ask Ukraine's leader during a July 25 telephone conversation to investigate Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to challenge Trump.

Ivanka Trump said her family has faced constant criticism since her father became president and that impeachment is part of that pattern. House Democrats counter that the inquiry is about whether Trump abused his office by putting his political interests first.

"Rather than wait, under a year, until the people can decide for themselves based on his record and based on his accomplishments, this new effort has, has commenced," she said. "But to us, it's really been like this from the beginning."

She said she has not been reading transcripts of the depositions that current and former administration officials have given impeachment investigators.