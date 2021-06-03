Jailed Belarus journalist: Mass protests have fizzled

The video of Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019 and has become a top foe of Lukashenko, marked his second appearance on state TV. In his first, he spoke in a rapid monotone and said he was confessing to staging mass disturbances. His parents, who live in Poland, said the confession seemed to be coerced and that makeup appeared to be covering up bruising on his face.

In the new video, Pratasevich looked more relaxed and smiled occasionally, but a top associate said Pratasevich again was clearly speaking under duress.

Pratasevich acknowledged the fizzling of the protests, which were fueled by Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in an August vote that was widely seen as rigged. They drew up to 200,000 people but died down over winter amid the brutal crackdown by Lukashenko, with more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten.

“Now we need to abandon ... the street activity we had before, those formats in which we worked,” Pratasevich said. “Because there is simply no such activity now, and there can't be any now."

He said the opposition should wait for an economic downturn to mount a new challenge.

“We need to wait until the economic situation worsens ... and people take to the street for a bowl of soup, to put it bluntly,” he said.