Jailed Belarus journalist says he was framed in prison video

The footage featuring Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019 and has become a top foe of Lukashenko, marked his second appearance on state TV. In his first, he spoke rapidly and in a monotone and said he was confessing to staging mass disturbances. His parents, who now live in Poland, said the confession seemed to be coerced and that makeup appeared to be covering up bruising on his face.

A top associate said Wednesday that Pratasevich was again clearly speaking under duress in the newly released video.

In it, Pratasevich acknowledged that the protests fueled by Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in an August vote that was widely seen as rigged have died down. Those demonstrations have faced a brutal crackdown by Lukashenko, with more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten.

“We need to wait until the economic situation worsens ... and people take to the street for a bowl of soup, to put it bluntly,” he said.

Lukashenko has defended the Ryanair flight diversion as a legitimate response to the bomb threat, and the program aired Wednesday appeared designed to back the contention that the Belarusian authorities were unaware that Pratasevich was aboard the diverted plane.