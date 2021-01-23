 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
January 24 coronavirus news
View Comments
AP

January 24 coronavirus news

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

President Joe Biden's designate for Health and Human Services secretary, Xavier Becerra, says that administration's plan to get the Covid-19 pandemic under control is a realist plan that will take time, communication and mask-wearing.

Not Available

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico's president tests positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News