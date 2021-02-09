Japan automaker Honda's profit rises despite pandemic damage

TOKYO (AP) — Honda reported Tuesday its fiscal third quarter profit more than doubled to 284 billion yen ($2.7 billion) despite the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the U.S.

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. had reported a 116 billion yen profit for October-December a year earlier.

Honda’s quarterly sales inched up less than 1% to 3.7 trillion yen ($35 billion).

Cost cuts also helped boost Honda’s bottom line, despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, including computer chip shortages, according to Tokyo-based Honda.

The maker of the Accord sedan, CR-V crossover and Asimo robot said it carried out a major review of its operations to streamline expenses.

Honda said its motorcycle sales slipped in the three months through December to about 3 million motorcycles from 3.1 million units a year ago.

Auto sales held up, increasing slightly to 809,000 vehicles from 808,000 vehicles.

Honda raised its profit forecast for the year through March to 465 billion yen ($4.4 billion), up from the previous projection for a 390 billion yen ($3.7 billion) profit.