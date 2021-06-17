Japan considering Myanmar soccer player's asylum request

Japan’s immigration authorities on May 28 introduced new measures for Myanmar residents who fear for their safety if they return home.

Speaking to reporters, Pyae Lyan Aung said the military had visited his home in Myanmar.

He said he was concerned for the safety of other players and their families because of his refusal to return, and it made him undecided until the last minute. But he said he summoned all his courage to tell Japanese immigration authorities he wanted to stay, according to Kyodo.

The Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi reversed years of progress toward democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. It was met with widespread public opposition that the military has tried to silence through force, including killing people protesting on the streets and imprisoning activists and journalists.

Japan has criticized the military government’s deadly crackdown, but has taken a milder approach than the U.S. and some other countries, which have imposed sanctions against members of the junta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0