Japan donates 1.24M vaccine to Taiwan amid China influence

Taiwan has signed contracts securing 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 4.76 million doses of vaccines through COVAX. It is also pursuing the development of its own vaccines, both of which are in mid-stage testing at the moment.

However, facing global supply constraints and manufacturing delays, it only had about 700,000 doses on hand to vaccinate its population with last month, all AstraZeneca’s shots.

Tsai Ing-wen, the island's president, in a meeting with members of her Democratic Progressive Party last month accused China of blocking Taiwan from getting BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines.

“As for Germany’s BioNTech, We were almost finished with the contract with the German supplier, but owing to China’ s interference, it’s been delayed so that until now we have no way to complete it.”

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung later revealed further details about the negotiations in which the German company had asked Taiwan to change the word “country” from the press release announcing the deal. Taiwan had agreed to make the change, but the deal still remains unfinished.