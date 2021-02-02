Japan extends emergency amid vaccine, Olympic uncertainty

In addition to the request for bars and restaurants to close early, employers were asked to arrange for more of their staff to work from home. Additionally, the government will expand testing, officials said.

Unlike Japan’s first emergency in April and May last year, schools, gyms, theaters and shops remain open, although some stores are voluntarily closing early.

Suga took office in September and pledged to get the economy back on track while keeping coronavirus infections under control. He says he is determined to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Suga has promised to secure enough vaccines to cover Japan’s entire population of 127 million by June, but none has been approved yet.

Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono, who is in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, raised concern Tuesday about the delayed distribution of European-made vaccines, saying Japan’s preparations have been affected by a lack of EU clarity.

“Our vaccine supply schedule has not been finalized even now,” Kono said.