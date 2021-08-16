Japan extends, expands coronavirus emergency as cases surge

Daily reported cases have been reaching record highs in many areas, hovering at about 5,000 each day during the last week for Tokyo. The tally was lower on Monday at under 3,000, but still a a record for a Monday, when, which cover the previous 24 hours are generally lower following the weekend.

Local mayors and governors have prodded the national government to get emergencies declared to send a stronger message to discourage people from going out.

“We feel the situation has reached an extremely serious and critical state that puts human life at risk,” said Eikei Suzuki, governor of Mie Prefecture, central Japan, where numbers of infections have jumped lately.

Only about a third of the nation’s population has been fully vaccinated even while the highly infectious delta variant is reportedly spreading. Japan’s vaccine rollout got off to a relatively late start and is proceeding at a pace that’s one of the slowest among industrialized nations.

Critics say the government has not done enough to respond to the coronavirus crisis in organizing the hospital system overall to accommodate those with COVID-19.