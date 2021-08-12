Japan leader's medical adviser urges tougher virus measures

Tokyo has been under what it calls a state of emergency for a month, its fourth since the pandemic began late last year, but the measures are mostly unenforceable requests that are increasingly ignored as many people become fatigued by them.

Omi urged the government to restrict service hours or customer numbers at grocery and deli sections of department stores and press companies to have their employees work from home. He also said health officials should increase testing, while getting more medical institutions to help in the effort to establish communitywide systems that provide support for those isolating at home.

“Otherwise, we are going to see more tragic cases at home," he said.

Japan’s vaccination campaign is making good progress despite a slow start and about 36% of the people are fully vaccinated. But Omi said that is not enough to slow the surge prompted by the more infectious delta variant.

Japan's seven-day rolling average of new cases stands at 11.2 per 100,000 people, compared to 2.8 in India, 37 in the United States and 41 in Britain, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tokyo metropolitan government taskforce experts made similar warnings earlier Thursday.