Japan marks 76th anniversary of WWII defeat; no Suga apology

TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked the 76th anniversary of its World War II surrender on Sunday with a somber ceremony in which Prime Minister Yosihide Suga pledged for the tragedy of war to never be repeated but avoided apologizing for his country's past aggression.

Suga said Japan never forgets the peace that the country enjoys today is built on the sacrifices of those who died in the war.

“We will commit to our pledge to never repeat the tragedy of the war,” he said in his first speech at the event since becoming prime minister.

Suga did not offer an apology to the Asian victims of Japanese aggression across the region in the first half of the 20th century — a precedence set by his predecessor Shinzo Abe, who was frequently accused of trying to whitewash his country's brutal past.

In a largely domestic-focused speech, Suga listed damage inflicted on Japan and its people, including the U.S. atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the firebombing of Tokyo and other cities and the fierce battle of Okinawa, and mourned for them.