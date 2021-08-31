Japan ministry seeks 2.6% defense hike amid China worries

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday asked for a 2.6% increase over this year’s record budget as it seeks to further strengthen the country's military in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

The ministry's budget sought 5.48 trillion yen ($49.86 billion) for the year starting April 1, 2022, in what could be a record high if approved by the Finance Ministry and parliament later this year, after a nine-year consecutive increase.

Japan’s concerns about China’s increasingly assertive military actions in the region, as well as Beijing’s growing tension with Taiwan and rivalry with the United States, were specifically noted in this year’s defense report adopted in July.

The report said China's increased military capability and the lack of clarity regarding Chinese military spending is “a matter of grave concern" and criticized China’s maritime activity in and around Japanese-claimed waters.

Japan has been stepping up defense in the country’s southwestern regions and islands, including Ishigaki Island, where a new military base with a land-to-sea missile defense system will be opened. Ishigaki is north of the uninhabited but Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China and called Diaoyu.