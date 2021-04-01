Japan puts Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency

Japan was also weak on testing despite repeated calls from experts and opposition lawmakers. Suga on Thursday vowed to step up testing capacity while strengthening monitoring and preventive measures for new variants, while promising to do utmost to protect the medical system by securing enough beds and hospital rooms.

“We will do everything we can to keep the infections from becoming a big wave,” Suga said, and urged people to take basic preventive measures until they're vaccinated.

Japan had 474,773 cases and 9,162 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry. Osaka reported 599 daily new cases Wednesday, surpassing Tokyo's 414.

Cases in Tokyo has also been on the rise. The capital city on Thursday reported 475 new cases. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike warned that a situation like in Osaka "can happen here at any time.”

Government advisers say cases are increasing in parts of the country, including western and northern Japan, and variants that are believed to be more contagious are rising rapidly in the Osaka region.

Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido told reporters his prefecture has faced sharp upsurges since early March, especially in Kobe and a few other cities where the majority of new cases were from variants.

He also noted that younger generations, including children, are being infected, another possible sign that the variants are behind the spread.

