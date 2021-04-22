 Skip to main content
Japan raises emissions cut target to 46% by 2030
AP

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a face mask meets COP26 President Alok Sharma at the prime minister's official residence Monday, April 19, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 Rodrigo Reyes Marin

TOKYO (AP) — Japan said Thursday it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% on 2013 levels from 26%, NHK television reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.

Suga on Thursday announced a new more ambitious target of 46% in emissions reduction by 2030, significantly up from the current 26% from the 2013 levels, NHK said.

It comes hours before Suga attends a virtual climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

Japan has been under pressure from European countries to do more than its earlier target of 26%.

Suga, during his visit to Washington last week, agreed to cooperate in leading global efforts to decarbonize by promoting clean energy technologies and implementing the 2015 Paris accord.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

