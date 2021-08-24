Japan seeks support for Fukushima nuclear water release

Japanese officials have said ocean release is the most realistic option and that disposing of the water is unavoidable for the decommissioning of the plant. Government and TEPCO officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all isotopes selected for treatment can be reduced to safe levels for release.

More than a decade after the crisis, fisheries and agricultural products from Fukushima are still often priced lower or shunned by retailers and consumers, though all marketed foods are tested for radiation.

The plan adopted Tuesday requires the plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, to pay compensation in case of economic damage from the water discharge.

TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, told reporters afterward that the company plans to release a compensation scheme soon and that it takes “seriously” possible consequences of the water discharge.

Japan has obtained agreement from the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor and review the release of the treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific. The monitoring and review will start before the discharge, which is expected to take decades until the plant's decommissioning ends.