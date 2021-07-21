Japan to boost renewable energy to meet emissions target

TOKYO (AP) — Japan aims to drastically increase its renewable energy use and reduce fossil fuel consumption over the next decade as its pushes to meet its ambitious emissions reduction target, according to a draft of a new energy plan presented Wednesday.

The draft, however, maintains the current target for nuclear energy as officials remain undecided over what to do with the nuclear industry, which has struggled since the 2011 Fukushima power plant disaster.

The economy and industry ministry’s draft energy plan says renewables should account for 36-38% of the power supply in 2030, up from the current target of 22-24%, and that newly introduced fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia should comprise 1%. The new plan slashes the use of fossil fuel from 56% to 41%.

The government updates its basic energy plan every few years. The draft is expected to be approved by the Cabinet later this year.

The changes are meant to achieve a carbon emissions reduction target announced in April. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged that Japan will strive to reduce its emissions by 46% from 2012 levels, up from an earlier target of 26%, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.