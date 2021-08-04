Japan to limit hospital care as COVID-19 cases hit new high

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is introducing a contentious new policy in which coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms will isolate at home instead of in hospitals, as new cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s plan, which aims to save hospital beds almost exclusively for those with serious symptoms or at risk of developing them, is a major policy shift as new cases in the capital have more than tripled since the Olympics began on July 23.

Tokyo reported 4,166 new cases on Wednesday, an all-time high since the pandemic began early last year.

The new policy, introduced this week, was debated in parliament on Wednesday. Opposition as well as some governing party lawmakers and experts charged that the lives of people isolating at home without adequate care would be at risk.

Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite public virus fears, says there is no evidence linking the upsurge in cases to the Games.

He defended the home isolation policy as a way to ensure that hospital care is available for seriously ill patients, and said the new plan is only for areas where hospitals are severely strained.