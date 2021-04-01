Japan to put Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to designate Osaka and two other prefectures for new virus control steps Thursday as infections in those areas rise less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi prefecture in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down its partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January. Japan lifted the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on March 21, fully ending the measures aimed at slowing the coronavirus and relieving pressure on medical systems treating COVID-19 patients.

Experts have raised concerns about Osaka’s rapid spike and the burden on its medical systems. An international figure skating event is scheduled in mid-April in Osaka city, which will be placed under the new measures.

The government is to formally announce the measures later Thursday. Economy revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a government panel meeting the three prefectures would be designated for semi-emergency status under a new rampancy prevention law beginning next Monday for one month.