Japan to start releasing treated Fukushima water into sea in 2 years

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told CNN there is "no harm" in releasing treated water into the sea.

"It is not like you are going to see the sea glowing in purple or green, and all fish will be dead, and the Pacific Ocean will be killed. Of course not," Grossi said. "This has been done ... in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean, in many parts of the world, and there is no adverse environmental impact whatsoever.

"There wouldn't be any authorization or any endorsement, if I can put it like this, from the IAEA to an operation that is causing harm or that is not environmentally neutral."

Neighbors' concerns

Japan's safety assurances have failed to assuage the fears of its neighbors South Korea and China.

On Tuesday, South Korea voiced "grave concerns" at Japan's water release plan, saying the decision could "directly or indirectly affect the safety of the Korean people and the surrounding environment in the future."