 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Japanese PM Suga expects to invite Biden to Tokyo Olympics
0 comments
AP

Japanese PM Suga expects to invite Biden to Tokyo Olympics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Japanese PM Suga expects to invite Biden to Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during the virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S., a group known as “the Quad", at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, March 12, 2021.

 Kiyoshi Ota

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he expects to invite President Joe Biden to the Tokyo Olympics when he visits the United States next month.

Suga is expected to visit the White House on April 9.

Suga was asked by a lawmaker in Parliament if he would invite Biden. Suga replied: “Of course, I expect we will."

The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23. They were postponed a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said a few days ago that fans from abroad will not be allowed to attend.

The Olympics and Paralympics will involve 15,400 athletes, and tens of thousands of officials, judges, VIPs, dignitaries, media and broadcasters.

Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with in person since he took office in January.

The prime minister and all 80-90 accompanying staff will receive two doses of a coronavirus vaccine before the trip, officials have said. Biden and all the White House staff they will meet have already been vaccinated.

———

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Peggy La reacts to prayer vigil for Asian community

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
World

Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

+21
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
World

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt
World

German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved 2022 budget plans that will see rules against running up new debt suspended for the third consecutive year as the government seeks to help Europe's biggest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

+9
North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US
World

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.

+5
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
National

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

  • Updated

AstraZeneca insisted that its COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection even after counting additional illnesses in its U.S. study, as the drugmaker responded to concerns raised by American officials in an unusually public rebuke that threatened to further erode confidence in the shot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News