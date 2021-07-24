Japanese star Seto misses in 400 IM as Olympic swim starts

TOKYO (AP) — Daiya Seto was so confident of advancing to the 400-meter individual medley final in his home Olympics, the Japanese star made a costly mistake.

He didn't go fast enough.

Seto surprisingly failed to qualify, finishing ninth on the opening night of swimming on Saturday. He missed the eighth and last spot for Sunday morning's final by 32-hundreds of a second. He touched in 4 minutes, 10.52 seconds.

“Even in the last hundred, I didn’t let it all out,” Seto said through a translator. "Even when the other swimmers were coming near me.”

Seto was the bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games and a three-time world champion in the event. He was trying to deliver Japan a second straight gold medal in the event won in Rio by Kosuke Hagino.

“Five years ago, I went too fast in the prelims and couldn’t go fast enough in the finals,” Seto said. "I tried to avoid that.”

Instead, the opposite happened and now Seto will have to focus on his two remaining events.

Brendon Smith of Australia topped the men's 400 IM qualifiers in 4:09.27. Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand was second-quickest in 4:09.49. American Chase Kalisz, the silver medalist in Rio, qualified third in 4:09.65.