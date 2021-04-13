Japan's Toshiba president steps down amid acquisition talks

TOKYO (AP) — The president of Toshiba Corp. stepped down Wednesday, a week after the the Japanese technology and manufacturing conglomerate said it was studying an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked.

Nobuaki Kurumatani tendered his resignation at a board meeting, and the board accepted, effective Wednesday, Tokyo-based Toshiba said in a statement.

Kurumatani headed the Japan operations of CVC Capital Partners, which proposed the acquisition last week, before taking his post as chief executive of Toshiba in 2018.

Some questions had been raised, both within and outside the Tokyo-based company, about Kurumatani leading the board discussions on the acquisition.

The CVC deal is estimated to be worth 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) and will turn Toshiba private. Toshiba said it was giving it “careful consideration.”

Trading in the company’s shares was suspended when the news hit last week. Shares of Toshiba, whose sprawling business includes making elevators and railways, shot up on the CVC news, and have been trading at nearly 5,000 yen ($46).