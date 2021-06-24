Japan's Toshiba wins approval for board, despite controversy

The investigation included hearings with Toshiba employees, and going over 800,000 emails, to see whether the vote tally had been dubious and Trade Ministry bureaucrats had pressured investors on how to vote.

“We take this very seriously,” Nagayama, former chief executive at Japanese drug company Chugai Pharmaceutical, told investors. “We will restore transparency, get to the bottom of what happened and prevent a recurrence.”

The roiling at Toshiba highlights the bigger presence of foreign shareholders at Japanese companies.

Toshiba has promised to scrutinize the allegations and take necessary measures.

In a June 18 open letter to shareholders, Nagayama, who also previously served on the Sony Corp. board, sought backing for his reappointment.

“My priority is to provide Toshiba with the governance and leadership that you deserve. I pledge to you that I will continue to be an agent of positive change, not a protector of the status quo,” he said.

Satoshi Tsunakawa, who presided over Friday’s meeting, returned as chief executive in April.