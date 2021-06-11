'Jessica, we are live': Excruciating on-air gaffe goes viral

The faux pas took place on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation network (NBC).

Lazarus Jacobs, the chairperson of the network's board, told CNN: "Unfortunately for the sports presenter, I don't know what happened in her earpiece, (but) she did not realize she was on air. What people heard and saw was something that was supposed to happen behind the scenes."

Nonetheless, the phrase "Jessica, we are live" has gone viral throughout Namibia, South Africa and beyond, with online users expressing shock and support for the newsreaders. Many assumed the two newsreaders had been disagreeing off-air, with some taking sides in the perceived debate.

"Who was wrong on the 'Jessica we are live' day?" one user asked in a viral tweet, imagining the question to appear on Namibian history tests in two decades' time.

"Finally Namibia has a Celebrity and her name is Jessica. The whole of Africa is celebrating her like Madiba," another added.

But Jacobs told CNN: "There was no disagreement of any sort. The two ladies are good colleagues (and) last night they had a live chat where they had a good laugh about it."