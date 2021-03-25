Jihadi rebels hit town in north Mozambique near gas project

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Jihadi rebels are fighting to capture Palma, a strategic town in northern Mozambique where fighting continued Thursday after launching a three-pronged assault on the center a day earlier.

The town in Cabo Delgado province was attacked “in three directions” by “terrorists,” according to an official with Mozambique’s defense ministry.

The coordinated attacks began just hours after Total, the France-based oil and gas company, announced that it would resume work on its multi-billion-dollar liquified natural gas project just a few kilometers outside Palma, which is near Mozambique's border with Tanzania.

Mozambique’s defense and security forces are “working tirelessly to reestablish security and order as fast as possible" and will “do everything to guarantee the security” of the local population and of the nearby “economic projects,” Ministry of Defense spokesman Col. Omar Saranga said at a news press conference in the capital, Maputo. He said he didn't yet have information on casualties or damage caused by the attack.

Palma had been largely cut off from the rest of Cabo Delgado province for several weeks, as the rebels made road access unsafe, leaving the airport and the seaport as the only routes in and out of the town.