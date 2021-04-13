Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death.

The Amsterdam-based EMA said following the U.S. announcement Tuesday it “is currently not clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen and these conditions.”

The European agency's safety committee “is investigating these cases and will decide whether regulatory action may be necessary,” the EMA said in an email to The Associated Press.

The EU ordered 200 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson in 2021. Britain ordered 30 million doses of the J& J vaccine, though U.K. regulators have not yet approved its use.

France had expected to receive 200,000 doses of the vaccine this week and was planning to start administering them next week to people aged 55 and over. In total, the country had planned to receive about 8 million doses of the J&J vaccine by the end of June.