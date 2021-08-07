 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border
0 Comments
AP

Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Jordanian military on Saturday said it thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons into the country from neighboring Syria, killing one smuggler and wounding several others.

The military said in a statement it seized a “large quantity” of narcotics as well as ammunition and a communications device, and that the smugglers fled back to Syria. It said the incident occurred at dawn in Eastern Jordan and gave no further details.

On Wednesday, Petra News Agency reported that the Jordanian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle half a million pills from Syria into Jordan.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home
World

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.

+14
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam
World

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles isn't going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that.

+7
Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
World

Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. Her hair shrinks if it gets wet. And the chlorine? The chemicals in a pool can cause severe damage that requires substantial time and money to treat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News