Judge rules victims in 1971 Belfast shooting were innocent

The verdict comes as former soldiers press the U.K. government to ensure they aren’t prosecuted for conduct decades ago when they were sent to enforce the peace in Northern Ireland. More than 3,000 people died during decades of violence between mostly Catholic supporters of unification with the Republic of Ireland and mostly Protestant backers of continued ties with the United Kingdom.

John Teggart, whose father, Danny, was one of the victims, read out the names of the 10 dead at a press conference in Corpus Christi Youth Club in Belfast, pausing to say the word ‘innocent’ after every name.

The families are outraged at the prospect that the soldiers could be granted amnesty for their actions, he said.

“I want to speak directly to the people of Britain at this moment," he said. “Can you imagine what would happen if the British soldiers murdered 10 unarmed civilians on the streets of London, Liverpool or Birmingham? What would you expect, an investigation? Would you expect justice? Or would you be happy for them to get an amnesty?”

A UK government spokesperson said the findings had been “long awaited by the bereaved families of the deceased, military personnel and their relatives."

“We recognize how difficult the process has been for all of those affected by the events of August 1971 and the inquest," the spokesperson said. "We will now take the time to review the report and carefully consider the conclusions drawn.”

