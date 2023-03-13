Watch police in the Australia state of Queensland rescue a kangaroo joey from crocodile-infested floodwaters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch police in the Australia state of Queensland rescue a kangaroo joey from crocodile-infested floodwaters.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nearly six months after the sabotage on the Russia-to-Germany pipelines, there is no accepted explanation as to what happened. And a series of…
Kenyan senator Gloria Orwoba has said that she attended parliament while wearing a white pantsuit stained by her menstrual blood in order to c…
Viktor Petrovich Mikhalev, a blacksmith in the Russia-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, takes weapons and ammunition and produces…
In northern Ukraine, 11-year-old girl Veronika Krasevychand and her mother feed their town’s stray cats – including their former family pet.
Officials in Ukraine's capital say most of Kyiv's power supply has been restored as the country again responds swiftly and defiantly to the la…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.