Key party in Malaysia ruling alliance pulls support for PM

There was no immediate reaction from Muhyiddin or his party.

UMNO’s decision came just hours after Muhyiddin named an UMNO lawmaker as his deputy, in what was seen as a calculated bid to persuade the party to stay on. Tensions have been brewing for months in the ruling alliance, with UMNO unhappy at playing second fiddle to Bersatu.

The prime minister’s office named Defense Minister Ismail Sabri as the deputy premier and said he also would retain his security post. Muhyiddin had broken with tradition by not appointing a deputy premier to his Cabinet last year but named four senior ministers instead, two of which are from his own party and Ismail from UMNO.

Muhyiddin’s office said Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein would take over Ismail’s post as one of the four senior ministers, while retaining his diplomatic portfolio. It had voiced hope that the promotions would unite the ruling parties and boost the government’s strength.

Analysts said Muhyiddin has split UMNO by appointing second-tier leaders to his Cabinet and reinforced it with the new appointments. Both those two UMNO lawmakers are in a camp opposed to UMNO leader Zahid.

But the move failed to stem the strong opposition in UMNO to Muhyiddin and his party.