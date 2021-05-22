Kidney from Jew killed in mob violence goes to Arab woman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attacks as "unacceptable," saying in a statement: "Nothing justifies the lynching of Jews by Arabs and nothing justifies the lynching of Arabs by Jews."

Yehoshua's brother Efi, spoke at his funeral, saying his brother "believed in coexistence."

"You said to me it would not happen. You believed if you put your head out everything will be fine: 'They know Yigal.' And the worst thing happened," he said.

He kept vigil at his brother's hospital bed for six days.

"I waited for you to wake up. Day after day. A finger, an arm, a leg, a word. You never did anything wrong. You paid with your life. You have given life to others. You will be blessed," Efi Yehoshua said.

Calls for peaceful coexistence

Aweis, who received Yehoshua's kidney, now wrestles with the same questions Efi faced at the funeral.

"The poor man, what did he do?" she asked from her hospital bed after surgery. "What did he do to them? Why did they kill him? What is his wife going to do with his kids?"

Aweis said she grew up in a mixed Arab-Jewish community in Jerusalem herself.