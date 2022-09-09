 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
King Charles III, in first address, vows `lifelong service'. Live updates here.

Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. 

 Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is vowing to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.

Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,” he said. He delivered the address with a framed photo on the queen on a desk.

His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

Live coverage here:

ABOUT KING CHARLES III

Britain Queen

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. 
