 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kosovo court bars ex-prime minister from running in election
View Comments
AP

Kosovo court bars ex-prime minister from running in election

{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Supreme Court barred a former prime minister Friday from running in the country's early parliamentary election next month because he was sentenced for a crime in the last three years.

The Court ruled on a challenge by Kosovo's Vetevendosje! party, or Self-Determination Movement, to election authorities rejecting the candidacy of former Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the party’s leader.

Kurti and other Vetevendosje! lawmakers were sentenced in 2018 for using tear gas and other violent acts to disrupt parliament during votes on a border deal with Montenegro and on an association for the ethnic Serb-dominated areas in Kosovo.

Kosovo law disqualifies candidates with criminal sentences in the previous three years. No one challenged Kurti on that basis when he served as prime minister for 50 days last year, but the country's Central Election Commission and the Election Complaints and Appeals Panel said this week that he could not run in the parliamentary election set for Feb. 14.

The commission and panel ruled against five Vetevendosje! candidates, but the court upheld the decisions only for Kurti and two others.

Vetevendosje! is favored to win the most votes in the upcoming election, which would have put Kurti in position to regain the prime minister's post and to serve for a longer period.

The Feb. 14 election was scheduled after Kosovo's Constitutional Court rendered invalid a vote by a sentenced lawmaker who helped confirm a Cabinet named in June after Kurti was removed as prime minister.

Kosovo is one of Europe's youngest countries. It declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a 1998-1999 war between separatist rebels and Serb forces. The war ended in June 1999 after a 78-day NATO air campaign to drive the Serb troops out.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+2
Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched
World

Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched

  • Updated

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties clinched a deal on Sunday to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month.

+21
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
World

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mother to UN: Keep fighting for Chibok girls (2019)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News