Kosovo police seize record cocaine shipment, arrest 7
AP

Kosovo police seize record cocaine shipment, arrest 7

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police seized a record 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of cocaine that originated in Brazil, and arrested seven people suspected of drug trafficking offenses, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint operation with Albanian and Italian police on Monday, officers raided a truck transporting imported meat from Brazil that had passed previously through Italian and Albanian ports, a Kosovo police statement said.

The cocaine, which was valued at 20 million euros ($24 million), was found among the meat packages of a truck stopping in Lipjan town, close to the capital Pristina. Police said that it was a record cocaine seizure for Kosovo.

Police also seized pistols, ammunition and other evidence when searching the homes of the seven people who were arrested.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. Kosovo is a drug transshipment point toward Western European countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

