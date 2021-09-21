Kosovo-Serbia border blocked by protesters amid tensions

Igor Simic, a Kosovo Serb official, said that is ”one democratic protest of the citizens of this area, Serbs from the northern part of Kosovo.”

“They are just trying to save their human rights for free movement, some basic thing that is in the basement ( base) of the European Union and its European values,” he said.

Serbia doesn’t recognize its former province of Kosovo as a separate state and considers the mutual border only as an “administrative” and temporary boundary.

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti held a meeting with the Western powers’ ambassadors — United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union — telling them that “yesterday’s decision was not a provocation or discrimination against anyone.”

“On this reciprocity of the temporary number plates for the cars either both Kosova and Serbia are right or they are wrong. Thus they will wither keep number plates of both countries or take them away,” Kurti said.

The Kosovar prime minister added he had a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell the night before to talk on the issue.