Kosovo voters choose new parliament amid pandemic

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in a parliamentary election Sunday to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.

Some 1.8 million voters were eligible to chose 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groups. Some 100,000 Kosovars abroad were also eligible to vote by post. Those infected with coronavirus could vote through mobile polling teams.

Voters defied minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) temperature and snowfall to cast their ballots. Turnout at 3 p.m. was 32.3%, higher than the last four elections at that hour, according to the Central Election Commission.

A new Cabinet will face the challenge of bringing the poor country’s economy back on its feet and reducing unemployment after battling back the pandemic, as well as fighting organized crime and corruption.

Albin Kurti of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party called on people to “exercise their right to vote.”

“A lot of challenges lie ahead. But we are hopeful that we are going to have high turnout and a great result for the democracy," Kurti told The Associated Press.