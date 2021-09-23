Kremlin critics to contest online voting in Duma election

MOSCOW (AP) — A group of politicians and activists who lost to their Kremlin-backed opponents in Russia's parliamentary election last weekend have formed a coalition to contest the results from online voting in the Russian capital, which they believe was rigged and blame for their defeat.

Opposition candidates were largely excluded from the ballot, and one of the few Kremlin critics allowed to run for seats in the State Duma, opposition politician Marina Litvinovich, announced the decision to challenge Moscow's online election returns.

“On Sept. 17-19, millions of citizens of our country had their votes stolen. That’s why we, candidates for the 8th convocation of the State Duma that represent different political forces, have created a committee for abolishing the online voting,” Litvinovich wrote on Facebook.

Election results on Monday handed a win to the Kremlin's United Russia party. It received 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties and won 198 out of 225 seats for lawmakers who are chosen directly by voters.