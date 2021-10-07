 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kuwaiti plane lands in Turkey following bomb threat

  • 0

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Kuwaiti passenger plane made an emergency landing at Trabzon airport in northern Turkey on Thursday following a bomb threat reported to the airline's headquarters, an official said.

The Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait, with 51 passengers and six crew members on board, landed safely in Trabzon and all passengers were evacuated, Trabzon Gov. Ismail Ustaoglu, told reporters. Security checks were conducted on the plane while the passengers’ baggage were still being searched, he said.

Ustaoglu said the threat wasn't specific to the flight that landed in Trabzon. Still, the plane was diverted to Trabzon as a precaution in line with international aviation regulations. It would resume its journey once the baggage is checked, he added.

In Kuwait, Jazeera Airways said it had received “a communication indicating a potential security situation.”

“This communication was evaluated and deemed to be not credible,” the company said on Twitter, adding that “all flights have been provided with additional screening measures as a precaution.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. judge blocks near-total abortion ban in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News