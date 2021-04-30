Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan try to end cross-border clashes

MOSCOW (AP) — A cease-fire on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan largely held Friday following a day of intense fighting between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbors that killed about 40 people and wounded about 175.

More than 7,000 Kyrgyz residents have been evacuated from the area engulfed by the fighting as troops from the two countries exchanged gunfire around a water supply facility near the village of Kok-Tash, located in western Kyrgyzstan on the border with Tajikistan.

Both nations have claimed the area around the water supply facility in Kok-Tash, a dispute dating back decades to when they were both part of the Soviet Union.

Kyrgyz officials reported firing on the border early Friday but later said the truce was being observed.

Kyrgyzstan’s deputy health minister, Jalalidin Rakhmatullayev, told the Interfax news agency that 31 people died and 154 others were injured in the clashes, which marked the worst outbreak of hostilities between the two countries since they gained independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Local officials in Tajikistan's city of Isfara, which is near the area of the clashes, reported eight dead and over 30 wounded.