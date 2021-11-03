 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

LA mayor Garcetti tests positive for virus at climate summit

  • Updated
  • 0
LA Mayor Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19 in Scotland

FILE - In this May 24, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a news conference at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the UN climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account. "He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," his office said in a tweet.

 Ashley Landis

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday while attending the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, an event that has drawn world leaders and tens of thousands of other people from around the world.

His office announced a positive test result in a tweet, adding only: “He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated.”

The climate summit is taking place at a time of very high coronavirus rates in the United Kingdom. The conference's United Nations organizers laid down rigid rules to guard against infection, including requiring each attendee to wear a mask and show daily proof of a negative result to enter the venue each morning.

Garcetti arrived Monday on a train with other mayors from around the world, including from London, Paris, Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Freetown, Sierra Leone. Garcetti has been among countless political and science leaders giving speeches, appearing on panels, posing for group photos and conferring with others at the climate talks.

People are also reading…

Like many other participants, Garcetti varied between wearing a mask and not, photos from the summit show.

Summit spokesman Alexander Saier declined comment, saying officials were not speaking on individual cases.

About 25,000 people picked up badges at the summit, Laura Lopez, conference affairs director for the summit, said Wednesday before news of Garcetti's positive test. Of them, 97% have been vaccinated.

Lopez said there had been roughly eight COVID cases, including one U.N. employee.

On Monday, the day world leaders spoke at the summit, about 1,000 people came to the front turnstiles without doing their lateral flow tests, she said. They were taken to a separate site and tested before being allowed in.

Organizers briefly closed the entry points that same day when the number of people inside hit 10,000, another precaution against infection.

Britain’s government recorded 33,865 infections Tuesday and 293 deaths, the highest daily death figure since February. While the number of cases have been coming down from a peak of around 46,000 a day in October, the country’s case rates are still much higher than in most of Europe.

So-called breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people are rare, although vaccinated people can spread the virus to others.

———

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.

Seoul: N. Korea's Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy

Seoul: N. Korea's Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), but remains healthy and is trying to boost public loyalty to him in the face of worsening economic problems, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

This critically endangered bird can now reproduce without mating

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News