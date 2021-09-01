‘Last mile’ solution for Brazilian favela born from pandemic

In Sao Paulo's metropolitan region, more than 2 million people live in the crowded favelas. Paraisopolis has longstanding issues like water shortages and lack of basic sanitation, with open sewers in some isolated areas that have been recently populated. It's home to waiters and house cleaners, builders and bus drivers.

There are young people like Pereira, too, whose family moved from the poor northeastern state of Paraiba when he was 12, hoping for a better life.

“We came because of difficulties we went through in Paraiba. We had difficulty here, too," said Pereira. He began to think of ways to help the favela.

His project is reminiscent of another started several years ago in Rio de Janeiro's biggest favela, Rocinha. Former census takers mapped the hillside neighborhood and established a base to receive mail from the postal service. For a monthly fee, the company distributes letters and bills to residents, though they still have to retrieve parcels.

While Pereira's concept for deliveries isn’t groundbreaking, the level of organization, planning and logistical infrastructure is, said Theresa Williamson, executive director of a favela advocacy group, Catalytic Communities.