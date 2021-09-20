Lawmakers question German poll front-runner over searches

The finance ministry ultimately oversees the unit, and says the suspicion of wrongdoing isn't directed against its own employees. It says Scholz has reinforced the FIU since becoming finance minister in 2018, and that its head was replaced that year.

After what he called a “very lively” meeting, Scholz strongly defended his work.

“I took the opportunity to explain once again that the last three years were probably the best years for the positioning of our authorities regarding the fight against money laundering and terror financing,” he told reporters. “We have achieved more in the past three years than in the last 30 years.”

Opponents have long pointed to other events that have taken place on Scholz's watch, such as the collapse last year of payment processing company Wirecard.

“All in all, the impression arises that Olaf Scholz is the finance minister of financial scandals,” Florian Toncar, a lawmaker with the pro-business Free Democrats, said before the hearing.