Lawyer: Iran diplomat will not appeal bomb plot conviction

BRUSSELS (AP) — An Iranian diplomat convicted of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France has decided against appealing the verdict, his lawyer and a Belgian court said Wednesday.

Assadollah Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year for attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group after the Antwerp court rejected his claim of diplomatic immunity. Assadi previously worked at the Iranian Embassy in Vienna, Austria.

Three other defendants whom the court ruled belonged to the same spy network also were found guilty and received lengthy prison sentences.

Assadi's lawyer, Dimitri de Beco, told The Associated Press that he informed the appeals court during a preliminary hearing Wednesday that his client did not intend to challenge his conviction. Assadi's sentence is now final, while proceedings continue for the three other defendants who did appeal, Press Magistrate Els De Brauwer said.

Assadi. who refused to attend his trial and contested all the charges, does not recognize the standing of the appeals court because he believes he should have been granted diplomatic immunity, lawyer de Beco said.