Lawyers urge ICC to probe alleged crimes against Uyghurs

In the Rohingya case, a panel of ICC judges ruled in 2019 that the court "may exercise jurisdiction over crimes when part of the criminal conduct takes place on the territory of a State Party.”

In July last year, lawyers representing exiled Uyghur activists asked the ICC to investigate the forced repatriation of thousands of Uighurs from Cambodia and Tajikistan and alleged genocide in Xinjiang.

In a report issued in December, ICC prosecutors said that “there was no basis to proceed at this time” with an investigation into the allegations.

The lawyers who submitted the dossier Thursday say their findings are based on witness testimonies and investigations in countries including ICC member Tajikistan.

Based on their findings, the lawyers said, “it is clear that the ICC does have jurisdiction to open an investigation.”

An estimated 1 million people or more — most of them Uyghurs — have been confined in re-education camps in China’s western Xinjiang region in recent years, according to researchers. Chinese authorities have been accused of imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control, torture and separating children from incarcerated parents.