Leader of mercenary group in Mozambique says that ISIS-linked insurgents hold Palma

"This is what we are there for and what we went to Mozambique for. There were a lot of people in trouble from those guys," he said, referring to the militants.

Dyck said that the insurgents attacked in three groups and were well equipped with light arms and mortars -- something that his crews had not seen before. But he says that he was not surprised that the attack happened after the end of the rainy season, giving the fighters time to plan.

"The situation on the ground was awful when my pilots got there. The first thing they saw were food trucks on the road where the drivers and their assistants had been pulled out and beheaded. They were lying next to their cars," Dyck said.

"What we are concerned about is that nothing seemed to be done for the people up there, particularly by the oil company, for any kind of emergency procedures. That shocked me," he said.

French oil giant Total is developing a billion-dollar natural gas find near Palma and many of those caught up in the fighting were contractors on the project.

In a statement to CNN, Total said that "Mozambique LNG confirms that it has been and is currently providing all possible support to the Mozambican authorities for the rescue operations on-going in Palma."