Leaders hold talks in Paris to revive African economies

PARIS (AP) — More than 20 heads of state and government from Africa held talks in Paris with the heads of international organizations Tuesday on how to revive the continent's economy, which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted deeply.

Some European leaders and high-level representatives from the U.K., Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also attended the summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Other officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, planned to take part via videoconference.

The discussion is focused on finding ways to inject billions of dollars into African economies with the support of international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Union.

France's aim is for “new and ambitious solutions to be found so that Africa is able to face this unprecedented crisis and return to growth, like other continents,” the French presidency said in a statement.

Macron called on the international community to set a “new deal” for Africa nations.