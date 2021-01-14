Leaders like UK’s Johnson who wooed Trump face tricky reset

Netanyahu arrived at the opening of his trial last year with an entourage of lawmakers and Cabinet ministers, who stood behind him as he accused the media, police, prosecutors and judiciary of conspiring to oust him in a coup. More recently, Netanyahu has remained silent as supporters have been accused in attacks on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators.

Israel’s figurehead president, Reuven Rivlin, implored citizens to learn lessons from the U.S. turmoil and remember that democracy “is not to be taken for granted.”

“The right to vote, the voice of the citizen exercising their democratic rights, alongside the strength of the judiciary and maintaining the rule of law, must be principles shared by us all,” he said.

In Britain, there are also warnings that authoritarianism and “post-truth” provocation have seeped into the country's political bloodstream.

Neil O’Brien, a Conservative lawmaker who debunks anti-science posts online, said Britons would be wrong to see events in the Capitol as a uniquely American crisis.

He said Britain, too, has conspiracy theorists who have clashed with police at demonstrations against coronavirus lockdowns — and politicians who “flirt with them to gain clicks and exploit their energy.”