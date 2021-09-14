Lebanese cancer patients face frantic search for medication

For the next day and a half, the phone didn't stop ringing — Lebanese from all over the world offered to send her the medication. Six days after she was due for an injection, a traveler from neighboring Jordan hand-delivered her the drug.

“It was very emotional,” Mubarak recounted, sitting in the garden of her single-story house in Qleiat, a mountain town north of Beirut, as her sons ran about, feeding chicken and rabbits. She said the traveler refused to accept payment.

Getting the medicine is not the last hurdle for Mubarak and her mother. Because of Lebanon's fuel crisis, they worry about whether they will find enough gasoline each time they need to drive into Beirut for treatment. On a recent day, Akiki was told that the hospital couldn't find the medicine used in the serum for her therapy. They replaced it with an injection she said was more painful.

Akiki says the two have found strength in facing the battle together, though she struggles with feelings of guilt that she became ill herself when her daughter needed her most.

“This is not the time for me to be sick," Akiki said. “I tell myself what is important is her. A mother stops thinking of herself in this moment."