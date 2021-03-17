Lebanese president calls on PM to form Cabinet immediately

“Shock after shock, each day brings its burdens and worries, and the concern grows because of the inability to have the simplest means for an honorable life,” Aoun said.

Amid the political blame-trading, Lebanon's local currency continues to crash, losing over 90% of its value since October 2019. The economic crisis is the gravest challenge to the small country's stability since the civil war ended in 1990, and has pushed nearly half the population into poverty.

Banks have imposed informal controls on people's savings, and the Central Bank's foreign reserves are dwindling in a country dependent on imports of over 80% of its basic needs. Desperate and enraged, Lebanese protesters have turned to the streets to demand a way out of the crisis as prices soar and goods disappear from the market.

But public anger has not spilled into nationwide protests similar to those in 2019 even as Lebanon is being gripped by multiple crises, including a surge in coronavirus infections and pressure on the health sector.

The outgoing government resigned last August, following a massive explosion at Beirut’s port that killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighborhoods in the capital.

